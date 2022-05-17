Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 21.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 256.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SBR stock opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $68.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.604 per share. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

