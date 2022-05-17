Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives C$8.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXE. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Shares of TSE EXE traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.15. 60,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.40. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$6.51 and a 52-week high of C$8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$640.37 million and a PE ratio of 55.23.

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$319.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About Extendicare (Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.