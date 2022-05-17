Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.25

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.25 and last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 154579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $386.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

