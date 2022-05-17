Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of FDVRF stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. Facedrive has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Get Facedrive alerts:

Facedrive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.