Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of FDVRF stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. Facedrive has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $14.70.
Facedrive Company Profile (Get Rating)
