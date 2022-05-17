Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76,887 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $105.59. 56,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,757. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average of $108.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.