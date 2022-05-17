Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $26.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,919 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $26,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

LEN stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.71. 37,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,013. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.92.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

