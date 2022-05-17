Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 398,992 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 99,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,570. The firm has a market cap of $189.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

