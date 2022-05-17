Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,846,474. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.30. 92,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,558,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.72. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

