Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $14.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.49 and its 200 day moving average is $376.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.