Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE SFUN traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. Fang has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFUN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fang by 2,758,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 82,762 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fang by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

