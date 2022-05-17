Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Fastenal by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,716,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,421,000 after purchasing an additional 318,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,449,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,638,000 after purchasing an additional 203,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.71. 3,437,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,826. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.62.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

