FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) & Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Financial Analysis

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FB Financial and Republic First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

FB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.02%. Given FB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FB Financial is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FB Financial and Republic First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $613.25 million 2.94 $190.29 million $3.60 10.55 Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 1.31 $25.18 million $0.33 12.09

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. FB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FB Financial has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of FB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 29.35% 11.66% 1.33% Republic First Bancorp 13.94% 7.93% 0.47%

Summary

FB Financial beats Republic First Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business. The company also provides owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate commercial, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, construction, land acquisition, residential lines of credit, and land development loans; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services through its bank branch networks in the southeastern United States; an internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 82 full-service bank branches and 9 limited-service branches locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, Southern Kentucky, and North Georgia; and 23 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. As of April 5, 2022, it operated 34 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

