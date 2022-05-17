Federal Signal Co. (FSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on June 3rd

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

NYSE:FSS opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after buying an additional 27,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,155,000 after buying an additional 77,410 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after purchasing an additional 164,621 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

