Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the April 15th total of 827,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

FSS traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Federal Signal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Federal Signal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.