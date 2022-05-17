Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives £125.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £125.57 ($154.80).
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($157.79) to £125 ($154.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £130 ($160.26) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from £132.60 ($163.46) to GBX 9,960 ($122.78) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($184.91) to £140 ($172.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
LON:FERG traded down GBX 178 ($2.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 9,696 ($119.53). 678,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,045. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 8,892 ($109.62) and a one year high of £136.40 ($168.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of £113.26. The company has a market cap of £20.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85.
About Ferguson (Get Rating)
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
Featured Stories
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.