Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives £125.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £125.57 ($154.80).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($157.79) to £125 ($154.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £130 ($160.26) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from £132.60 ($163.46) to GBX 9,960 ($122.78) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($184.91) to £140 ($172.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

LON:FERG traded down GBX 178 ($2.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 9,696 ($119.53). 678,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,045. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 8,892 ($109.62) and a one year high of £136.40 ($168.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of £113.26. The company has a market cap of £20.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

