Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on June 10th

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.
Shares of NASDAQ FDBC opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.45. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.