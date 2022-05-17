Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on June 10th

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FDBC opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.45. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

