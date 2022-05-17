Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE FNF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,873. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $56.44.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
