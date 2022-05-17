Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,873. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

