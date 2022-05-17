Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWAC. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $547,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.