FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get FIGS alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIGS. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58. FIGS has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 253,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth about $365,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 37.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FIGS (FIGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.