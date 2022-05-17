Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

FIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

