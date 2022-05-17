FinWise Bancorp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FINW)

FinWise Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 18th. FinWise Bancorp had issued 3,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $36,750,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FinWise Bancorp news, VP David Tilis bought 3,050 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $45,628.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 317,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,958.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINW. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 174,080 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

