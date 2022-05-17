First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 4,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Tobam grew its holdings in NVR by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,134.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,231.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,523.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,056.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,087.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $63.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

