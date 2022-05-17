First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 192,514 Shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) by 355.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,514 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.74% of Zovio worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zovio by 173.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zovio by 1,292.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Zovio in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zovio by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

ZVO opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Zovio Inc has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Zovio ( NASDAQ:ZVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 57.96% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zovio Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

