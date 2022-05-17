First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,920 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

