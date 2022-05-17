First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes $140,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $328.43 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $283.52 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.86.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

