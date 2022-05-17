First Energy Metals (CVE:FE) Trading Up ∞

First Energy Metals Ltd (CVE:FE – Get Rating)’s share price was up ∞ during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,594 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.
About First Energy Metals (CVE:FE)
