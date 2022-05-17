First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 291,549 shares.The stock last traded at $21.61 and had previously closed at $21.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.22.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

