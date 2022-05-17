First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Down 32.2% in April

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $307.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.