First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of AG opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -813,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -300,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 118.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 546,230 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 16.2% during the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,435,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

