First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,641 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,553,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,334,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 931.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the period.

Shares of QQEW stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.15. 40,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,853. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.47. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $121.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

