FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.45-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.71.

Shares of FLT traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.96. 457,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,942. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $282.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.83.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,159,000 after acquiring an additional 143,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

