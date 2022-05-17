Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.21 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.09-$2.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Flex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

