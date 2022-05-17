FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $915,000.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

SKOR stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.