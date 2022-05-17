Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Ryan Marshall Buys 350 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) Director Ryan Marshall bought 350 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.30 per share, with a total value of $24,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,953.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FND traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.34. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,972,000 after buying an additional 88,623 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,954,000 after buying an additional 40,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after buying an additional 206,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.