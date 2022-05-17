Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

FLGC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. 435,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,352. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flora Growth (Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

