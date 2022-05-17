FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 282,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FLIDF opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLIDF)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.