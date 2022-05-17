Flux Reaches Market Capitalization of $174.56 Million (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $174.56 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002461 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00348996 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00071063 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004617 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 233,923,092 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

