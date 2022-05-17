Flux Reaches Market Capitalization of $174.56 Million (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $174.56 million and $8.43 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00348996 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00071063 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004617 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 233,923,092 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

