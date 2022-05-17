Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.48 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.92 million, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.95 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 142,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at $7,205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,924,000 after acquiring an additional 71,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 162.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

