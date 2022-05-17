Fort L.P. Acquires 4,963 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.34.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 110,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

