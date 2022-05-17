Fort L.P. Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $407.60. 54,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $192.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $426.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

