Fort L.P. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock worth $3,066,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.77. 72,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,585. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.27 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.