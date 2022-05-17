Fort L.P. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fort L.P. lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 29.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.06. 17,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

