Fort L.P. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.07. 921,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,902. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

