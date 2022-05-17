Fort L.P. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fort L.P. grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,115 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HP by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,433,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,612,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

