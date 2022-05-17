Fort L.P. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,374 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,665. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.29 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.