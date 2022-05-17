Fort L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after acquiring an additional 541,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 3,086.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after acquiring an additional 345,468 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Hubbell by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 195,347 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Hubbell by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,363 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 123,488 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.40. 2,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

