Fort L.P. Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 249,251 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 627.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,268,000 after purchasing an additional 236,973 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 384,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 222,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.87 and a 200 day moving average of $139.81. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

