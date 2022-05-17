Fort L.P. Sells 1,068 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TransUnion by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 230,285 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,606,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,755,000 after acquiring an additional 165,840 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 54.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,129,000 after acquiring an additional 802,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,780,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,016,000 after buying an additional 32,364 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.00. 1,180,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,310. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

