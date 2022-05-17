Fort L.P. Sells 112 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,622,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,566,000 after buying an additional 165,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day moving average is $212.78. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

